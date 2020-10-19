COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $38.83 on Friday. COMPASS Pathways has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.