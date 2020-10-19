Consensus Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Consensus has a market cap of $967,145.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.29 or 0.99999510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00048694 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Consensus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

