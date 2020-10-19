Contrasting Gold Resource (GORO) & Its Rivals

Gold Resource (NYSE: GORO) is one of 69 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Gold Resource to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Resource $135.37 million $5.83 million 33.56 Gold Resource Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.39

Gold Resource’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Gold Resource shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gold Resource and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93% Gold Resource Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Gold Resource and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Resource Competitors 731 2809 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.23%. Given Gold Resource’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gold Resource has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource’s competitors have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold Resource pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 36.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

