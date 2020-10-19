Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 89,295 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Corteva by 1,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 92,305 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Corteva by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,499,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 374,100 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corteva by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $34.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. BofA Securities upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.28.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,677.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock worth $227,172. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

