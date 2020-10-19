COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CICC Research raised COSCO SHIPPING from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised COSCO SHIPPING from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered COSCO SHIPPING from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of CICOF opened at $0.56 on Thursday. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.