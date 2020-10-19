Cosmos Market Capitalization Reaches $1.16 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $5.69 or 0.00048694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $213.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,680.29 or 0.99999510 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001349 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000604 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00126512 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 262,380,756 coins and its circulating supply is 204,596,153 coins.

The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

