Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Costamare from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. Costamare has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $834.85 million, a PE ratio of -687.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Costamare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $111.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. Equities research analysts expect that Costamare will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,637,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 773,516 shares in the last quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Costamare by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Costamare by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 183,776 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 404,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Costamare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.