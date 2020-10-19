Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Holdings Lowered by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 160.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,224 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 668 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $382.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $351.05 and a 200 day moving average of $322.70. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.