Couchain (COU) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. During the last week, Couchain has traded 40.3% higher against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. Couchain has a market cap of $11,202.25 and $4.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00037746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.94 or 0.04924411 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030976 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Couchain is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,499,005,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official website for Couchain is couchain.io

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

