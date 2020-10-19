Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €37.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on 1COV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €45.87 ($53.96).

Covestro stock traded up €0.69 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €44.44 ($52.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.51. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €48.18 ($56.68). The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a PE ratio of 53.48.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

