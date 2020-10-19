Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €5.01 ($5.90).

Shares of CBK opened at €4.32 ($5.08) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €4.07.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

