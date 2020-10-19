Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA:FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

