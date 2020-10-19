Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.77 ($46.79).

FRA:FPE opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.51.

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

