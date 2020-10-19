Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.18

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.18 and last traded at $75.49, with a volume of 24950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CREE shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Friday, September 4th. Charter Equity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Cree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cree by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,435 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cree by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Cree by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,860 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

