Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Up to $15.35

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.35, but opened at $17.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 628 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market cap of $560.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 491,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.