Critical Comparison: Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) & Yeti (OTCMKTS:YETI)

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and Yeti (NYSE:YETI) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yeti has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Sports Group and Yeti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yeti 0 5 10 0 2.67

Yeti has a consensus price target of $49.86, indicating a potential downside of 7.79%. Given Yeti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yeti is more favorable than Alliance Sports Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Yeti’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yeti $913.73 million 5.15 $50.43 million $1.10 49.15

Yeti has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Yeti shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Yeti shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and Yeti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A Yeti 7.17% 84.63% 17.40%

Summary

Yeti beats Alliance Sports Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc. designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand. In addition, the company offers YETI-branded gear products, such as hats, shirts, bottle openers, ice substitutes, and dog bowls. The company sells its products through independent retailers, including outdoor specialty, hardware, sporting goods, and farm and ranch supply stores, as well as through Website. YETI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

