CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $170.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.63.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of -269.14 and a beta of 1.03. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $3,328,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,326 shares of company stock valued at $155,590,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.