Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $17.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,739 shares traded.

CUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

The company has a market cap of $462.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.90.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. The company had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 13,274 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $265,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,299 shares of company stock worth $526,046. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.