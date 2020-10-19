Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Gap Up to $15.68

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.68, but opened at $17.00. Cue Biopharma shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 1,739 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market cap of $462.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.92 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 987.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.44%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Colin Sandercock sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $128,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cameron Gray bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,299 shares of company stock valued at $526,046 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. State Street Corp grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 38,082 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

