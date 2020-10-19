CVS Health Corp (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on November 2nd

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

CVS Health has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.28. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

