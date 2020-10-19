CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.04. CYREN shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.
About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)
CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.
