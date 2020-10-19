CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.96

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $1.04. CYREN shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $57.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get CYREN alerts:

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CYREN by 8.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CYREN in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CYREN by 127.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for CYREN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYREN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.