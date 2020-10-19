Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. 826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,888. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $369.22 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 122.99% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 137,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 121.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62,520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. 26.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

