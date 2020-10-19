D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.48. 66 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $172.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

