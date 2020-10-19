D Orazio & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,410 Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VAPO. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 24.5% during the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,694,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,452,000 after purchasing an additional 333,884 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 764,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 290,897 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 595,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 290,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,002,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 1,532.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 183,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VAPO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Vapotherm from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $1,482,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 105,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,553 and sold 32,076 shares valued at $944,866. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.75. 2,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,823. Vapotherm Inc has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of -1.61.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.45 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The business’s revenue was up 193.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vapotherm Inc will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vapotherm Inc (NYSE:VAPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.