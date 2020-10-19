D Orazio & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,060,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914,986 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,023,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616,143 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $108,177,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76.

