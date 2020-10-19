D Orazio & Associates Inc. Buys 199 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 280,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AbbVie by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after buying an additional 1,025,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,530,000 after buying an additional 696,233 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 498,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AbbVie by 15,467.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $85.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

