D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,051,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482,477 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 42,991.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,708,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,602,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after buying an additional 1,473,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 360.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after buying an additional 1,383,585 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VEU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.81. 38,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,924,009. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.