D Orazio & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,981,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 340,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 229,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 221,858 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,843.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,369,000 after buying an additional 188,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 323.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 241,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,970,000 after buying an additional 184,564 shares in the last quarter.

BOND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.07. The stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,816. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average of $110.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.31 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

