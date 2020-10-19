D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 23,396.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF makes up about 0.8% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.18% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,645,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,363,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 115,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 64,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. 1,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.

