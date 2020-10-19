D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $192,000 Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 769.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in L3Harris by 36.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,655,000 after acquiring an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of L3Harris by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 233,253 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,735,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,475,000 after acquiring an additional 77,594 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in L3Harris by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,152,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,543,000 after purchasing an additional 196,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,286,000 after purchasing an additional 55,952 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LHX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 12,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,391. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average of $181.04.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

