D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

VOO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $318.63. The stock had a trading volume of 39,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,103. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $329.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

