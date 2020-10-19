D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $390,000 Stock Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, COO John Bickham sold 9,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.62, for a total value of $5,794,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,782 shares of company stock valued at $56,565,326. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $628.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,640. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $620.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.74. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $663.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $671.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $632.46.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

