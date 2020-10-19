D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $444,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 844.0% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. 512,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,943,152. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

