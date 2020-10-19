D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $69,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after buying an additional 356,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 103.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.30. 11,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

