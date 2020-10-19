D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 3.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $13,709,000. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 49,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,542,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,412,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,709.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.14. 190,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,066,647. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.