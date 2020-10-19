D Orazio & Associates Inc. Invests $36,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.60. 88,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,169,059. Palantir Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.42.

In other Palantir Technologies news, COO Shyam Sankar sold 1,405,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $14,225,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,666,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,346,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares in the company, valued at $33,039,702.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock worth $169,948,219 in the last 90 days.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

