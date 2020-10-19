D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Comcast by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after buying an additional 10,620,893 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 707.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $78,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.37. 193,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

