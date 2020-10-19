D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,402.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDE traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $41.06. 3,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,193. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.65. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $30.03 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.