D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 219,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,173.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.25. The company had a trading volume of 344 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,301. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $213.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.