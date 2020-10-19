D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,260 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.11. The company had a trading volume of 210,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,301,557. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

