D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,404 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $38,330,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 361.9% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,569,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,786 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,696.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 579,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,991,000 after purchasing an additional 558,982 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,608,000 after purchasing an additional 541,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13,408.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 451,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after buying an additional 447,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. 22,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,441. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

