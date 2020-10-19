D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 2,674 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $49,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.50. 7,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,133. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.68.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

