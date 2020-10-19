D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 166.9% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 33,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $793,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.86. 778,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,036,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.