D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 450.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.49. 46,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,922,073. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

