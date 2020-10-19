D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,881,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 339,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 870,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,318,000 after purchasing an additional 339,317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.00. 52,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,396. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $106.15.

