DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on exchanges. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAD Chain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008563 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005565 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.21 or 0.04916010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00030887 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001839 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (DAD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official website is dad.one . DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.