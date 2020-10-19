DAEX Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Indodax and LBank. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $3,500.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00037849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.93 or 0.04924287 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00030927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001842 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

