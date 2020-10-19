DAGCO Inc. Acquires 1,174 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $278,124,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,304,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,618,854. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

