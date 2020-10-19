DAGCO Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,950 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,113. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

