DAGCO Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $41.75. 77,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,719,383. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

