DAGCO Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 78,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $15,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.95.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $691.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,960. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $692.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

